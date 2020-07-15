Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 612 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged. The state also reached a milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the state, health department added.

According to official data, out of the 612 recovered persons, 270 are from Ganjam, 84 from Sundargarh, 48 from Keonjhar, 35 from Gajapati, 31 from Balasore, 28 from Khurda, 25 from Nayagarh, 20 from Jajpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 10 from Cuttack, 10 from Koraput, 10 from Jagatsinghpur, six from Bargarh, six from Puri, five from Bolangir, three from Kendrapara, two each from Kalahandi and Kandhamal, one each from Rayagada and Sambalpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 10,476.

It may be mentioned here that the state health department conducted 6,598 sample tests Tuesday. State’s death toll due to coronavirus, meanwhile, mounted to 77 with three more patients succumbing to the disease while the infection tally rose to 14,898 with 618 fresh cases.

Of the fresh cases, 411 were detected in quarantine centres across the state, while 207 were found through contact-tracing exercises.

Odisha now has 4,983 active cases, while 9,864 patients have so far recovered from the disease.