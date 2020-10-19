Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,982 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,70,346, official data suggested Monday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 1,982 infections, 1,156 were reported from quarantine centres and 826 were local cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th October New Positives Cases: 1982

In quarantine: 1156

Local contacts: 826 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases 1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 86

3. Bargarh: 46

4. Bhadrak: 63

5. Balangir: 88 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 19, 2020

22. Mayurbhanj: 107

23. Nawarangpur: 52

24. Nayagarh: 33

25. Nuapada: 37

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 10

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 45

30. Sundargarh: 98

31. State Pool: 65 New Recoveries: 2610

Cumulative Tested: 4082063

Positive: 270346

Recovered: 246837

Active cases: 22304 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 17 deaths bringing the death toll to 1,152.

The state has so far conducted 40,82,063 tests.

According to state government data as of Monday, 2,70,346 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 22,304 cases are active, 2,46,837 have recovered and 1,152 persons have died.

PNN