Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the CPI (M) Thursday announced its candidates for one Lok Sabha seat and seven assembly constituencies in the state.

The party named senior leader Suresh Panigrahy for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

It re-nominated sitting MLA Laxman Munda for Bonai assembly seat in Sundargarh district.

The party fielded Joganand Das from Nilagiri assembly seat in Balasore district, youth leader Saroj Nayan from Ranapur seat in Nayagarh district and Girish Maharana from Khurda assembly constituency.

CPI (M) has given the ticket to Badri Narayan Das in Salepur, while peasant leader Mrutyunjay Behera has been fielded from Morada in Mayurbhanj district and tribal leader Raghunath Hantal from Chitrakonda assembly seat in Malkangiri district.

Party secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said the CPI (M) will fight against both the BJD and the BJP, and support Congress candidate in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. In return, the Congress will support Laxman Munda in the Bonai assembly segment, he said.

PTI