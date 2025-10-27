Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has declared three-day holiday from October 28 to 30 for schools in eight southern districts as a precautionary measure against the possible impact of cyclone ‘Montha’ and the heavy rainfall expected to follow.

All government, government-aided, and private schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur will remain closed from October 28 to 30, according to the official notification issued by N. Thirumala Naik, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department.

The notification stated that the decision was made following weather alerts predicting the cyclone’s impact in these districts. However, it stated that district administrations may deploy teachers and other staff for cyclone management duties wherever necessary.

The department also directed all district education officers (DEOs) to act as nodal officers and coordinate with the district administrations to ensure safety measures are in place. All leaves of the education department staff have been cancelled.

Schools may be used by local administrations as temporary shelters during the cyclone if required. The order also advised schools to turn off electrical connections, secure learning materials and furniture, and assess damage after the cyclone passes, according to the notification.

The department has urged all officials and staff to remain alert and take timely measures to ensure safety and an effective response during the cyclone.

PNN