Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation from Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday held a roadshow in Singapore, showcasing the state’s investment potential.

The delegation, which has been in Singapore since November 16, held an interactive session on business opportunities in Odisha, seeking to woo investors and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region.

The session highlighted the state’s “rich resources, world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce, positioning it as a prime destination for investment,” the Odisha government said in a statement.

The event was attended by over 300 delegates, including prominent industry leaders, investors and the Odia diaspora, it said.

“The enthusiastic participation by industry representatives from Singapore and its neighbouring countries reflects their growing interest in Odisha’s emerging opportunities,” the statement said.

During the day, Majhi along with Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, also engaged in discussions with Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister of Transport.

The talks focused on Odisha’s goal of developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s advanced transportation systems as well as on digital freight management and coastal shipping, it said.

The Odisha delegation also visited the Port of Singapore Authority to study best practices in port management and logistics.

“Our visit to Singapore has been highly successful. Over the past three days, we have engaged with industry leaders, visited advanced ports and industrial complexes, and gained valuable insights to enhance Odisha’s development,” Majhi said.

Swain added: “Odisha is open for business, and we are ready to scale new heights. By prioritising skill development, we have transformed Odisha into the skill capital of India, with global collaborations including with ITEES Singapore. Our rich resources, world-class infrastructure and strategic location make Odisha the ideal choice for industries.”

PTI