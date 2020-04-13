Rourkela: Odisha DGP Abhay visited this city Monday to review the lockdown situation here. The DGP held discussions with police and district administration officials and asked them to implement the lockdown in a proper manner to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

During discussions Abhay stressed on the importance of uninterrupted movement for goods vehicles and said that the supply of essential commodities to the residents of this city should not be hampered. He also asked police officials to penalise all lockdown violators. He also lauded the police personnel here for their efforts in contact tracing of persons suspected to be coronavirus positive. The DGP also advised the police personnel here to be friendly with the people. He said bonding between law enforcement agencies and the public is very essential during crisis.

It should be mentioned here that the Odisha government has extended the lockdown period to April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

PNN