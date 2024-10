Bhadrak: Odisha DGP YB Khurania Tuesday claimed that complete normalcy will be restored in Bhadrak district within a day or two and urged people not to get influenced by social media posts.

Prohibitory order was imposed in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar town following a clash on Friday evening after a controversial post on social media. The state government suspended internet services in Bhadrak district till 2am of Wednesday.

The DGP reviewed the situation in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar Tuesday and said that the situation in both places was well under control and there have been no untoward incidents so far.

He said 12 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force were deployed along with one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadrak town.

Similarly, 6 platoons of force and 1 company of RAF were deployed at Dhamnagar and police conducted regular flag marches in the areas to build confidence among the people, Khurania said.

The DGP appealed to people not to get swayed away by social media messages and inform the police if they found objectionable content.

The police have registered five cases and 27 people (10 in Bhadrak and 17 in Dhamnagar) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in instigating the violence in the district.

Two police officers were injured when a group of people pelted stones targeting the police force at Bhadrak on Friday evening.

The administration has allowed markets to open between 6am and 8pm, DIG (Eastern) Satyajit Naik said, adding that the authorities will take a decision on restoring internet services.

