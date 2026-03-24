Bhubaneswar: The Odisha governmentTuesday disbursed interest subvention of Rs 208.35 crore against loans to more than 2.67 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs).

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida disbursed the money to the women SHGs here at a special event.

She also distributed financial assistance of Rs 6.43 crore as Revolving Fund to 3,510 SHGs, Rs 57.05 crore as Community Investment Fund to 180 Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs), and Rs 1.40 crore to 101 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) under the Vulnerability Reduction Fund.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said that women are now at the forefront of the state’s development journey.

“While earlier efforts focused on how to uplift women, today they have emerged as key drivers of social and economic transformation in Odisha,” she said.

As the women SHG members grow economically stronger and self-reliant, they are laying a solid foundation for a developed Odisha, said Parida, who is in charge of Mission Shakti Department.

She further urged women to effectively utilise financial resources provided under various government schemes, reinvest their earnings wisely, enhance financial literacy, and remain vigilant against rising cyber frauds.

The deputy chief minister also interacted virtually with SHG members and officials from districts such as Koraput, Balasore, Kalahandi, Ganjam, and Keonjhar.

Parida reviewed the grassroots implementation of schemes and assessed whether the benefits of interest subvention have successfully reached the SHGs.

She also engaged with Bank Mitras, Krushi Mitras, Pashu Mitras, and other grassroots-level functionaries to evaluate the effectiveness of programme delivery.

The state government has reimbursed a total of Rs 724.39 crore as interest subvention to 3.80 lakh SHGs during the financial year 2025-26, officials said.