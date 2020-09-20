Bhubaneswar: A doctor was duped of around Rs 1.5 lakh after he reportedly placed an order for home delivery of liquor in Bhubaneswar. The matter came to fore after the doctor lodged a report in this regard at Khandagiri Police Station Sunday.

The doctor, an employee of a reputed private hospital of Khandagiri area who stays at the campus of the hospital, alleged that the money was deducted in four phases from his two bank accounts. Based on the complaint, the police officials have started an investigation in connection with the matter.

As per reports, the doctor was searching for a liquor shop in Google which would have been providing home delivery of liquor. Meanwhile, he got a number of a wine shop which assured him to provide alcohol at his doorstep. The doctor placed online order for home delivery of liquor in the given number of the fraud wine shop and paid Rs 1,480 through Google Pay.

However, the transaction failed following which he contacted the liquor service provider through phone number provided in its website.

Narrating about the incident, the doctor said, “I came to know about the online wine shop through Google and booked the order online. Later, they sent me another number and asked me to transfer the payment through Google Pay. I accordingly sent the money but after waiting for one and half hours when they did not respond, I contacted them over phone regarding the delay.”

He further alleged, “They told that there are some registration procedures and sent me a QR code to scan and register. When I scanned it through my Google Pay account, Rs 10,000 was debited from my bank account.”

Later when he queried about the deduction, the service provider reportedly sent him another QR Code and told the money was mistakenly deducted and assured refund. They also said the doctor to use another bank account as there are some problems that occurred in the previous bank account. However, when he scanned the barcode again, a sum of Rs 50,000 was again deducted from his bank account.

After a little while, a sum of another Rs 88,520 was also deducted from his bank account, alleged the doctor.

The cops are probing the matter.

It may be mentioned here that cybercrime, especially ones pertaining to home delivery of substances are on a rise in the state. Several such cases have been reported in the recent past – especially in Bhubaneswar.

PNN