Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha Thursday began the ‘Quit steering wheel’ movement in the state against the country’s new hit-and-run law and state government’s ‘unfulfilled’ assurances regarding insurance for drivers.

Though the protest has commenced, all the members of the Mahasangha will join the movement in the next one or two days after handing over their vehicles to their respective owners.

The new hit-and-run law imposes stricter penalties for drivers who flee accident spots.

As per the new law, for hit-and-run offences, the accused can face 10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh.

Odisha Driver Mahasangha president Prasanta Menduli said the drivers who earn a paltry amount cannot pay such a large sum as fine.

“The state government has not taken any steps regarding the promise it made to provide insurance and compensation to drivers in case of death or injuries following an accident which is another reason for the driver to go on strike,” he said.

