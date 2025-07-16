Baripada: A drunk auto driver allegedly killed his parents with a hammer in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, and spent the night with the bodies lying in a pool of blood, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in Dhonapal village in the Baisinga police limits Tuesday night.

Locals spotted the bodies of the aged couple, Hadibandhu Sahu (81) and Shanti Sahu (72), with their son, Himanshu (55), sitting on a cot Wednesday morning and reported the matter to the police.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot, arrested Himanshu and sent the bodies to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations.

As per preliminary investigation, Himanshu allegedly killed his parents using a hammer used for breaking stone following a quarrel last night, a police officer said.

Himanshu’s wife and children were living separately for a long time due to family disputes, he said.

