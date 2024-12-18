Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday searched premises linked to the deceased brother of a BJD MLA in Odisha as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The house and some other premises linked to Khirod Mallik, brother of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) legislator Pramila Mallik, in Sambalpur are being raided, the sources said.

A response from the MLA could not be obtained immediately.

Pramila Mallik is a seven-time MLA. She represents the Binjharpur Assembly seat (Jajpur district) in the Odisha Assembly.

The 61-year-old politician has served as the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister in the CM Naveen Patnaik government.

The money laundering investigation of the central agency is allegedly linked to a bank loan fraud case, the sources said.

PTI