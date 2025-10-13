Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was critically injured Sunday morning after an explosion occurred while he was burning a heap of garbage in Guptapalli village under Nayagarh block.

The injured child, identified as Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, was first rushed to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. As his condition did not improve, he was later shifted to Cuttack for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Soumya was playing near his house Sunday morning. No one else was around. A pile of garbage was lying near their house. Soumya reportedly took a matchbox from home and set fire to it. Moments later, a powerful explosion took place, severely burning his face and hands.

Hearing the loud explosion, villagers rushed to the spot and found the boy lying on the ground with burn injuries. The incident has raised questions about what caused the explosion. Locals suspect that the garbage heap may have contained firecrackers or some explosive substance.

Authorities are investigating the source and cause of the blast.

