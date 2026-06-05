Rayagada: Villagers staged a blockade on National Highway-326 near Kumbhikota village under Rayagada Sadar block Friday, protesting a reported prolonged drinking water shortage that disrupted daily life.

The agitation began around 7 am, bringing traffic on the Rayagada-Koraput highway to a standstill. Men and women occupied the highway carrying empty pots and buckets, demanding immediate measures to ensure a regular supply of drinking water to the village.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Ramesh Chandra Jena said the administration has “initiated steps to address the water crisis and restore normalcy in the area.”

Officials were reportedly monitoring the situation and engaging with villagers to resolve the issue.