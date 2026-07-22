Sambalpur: Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla of Sambalpur district staged a protest Tuesday over alleged poor hostel facilities and the university’s mandatory uniform policy, demanding immediate action from the authorities. Hundreds of second-year students demonstrated outside the university’s administrative building and at the main gate, alleging that hostel inmates were being served poor-quality food and faced irregular drinking water supply. They also demanded the withdrawal of the mandatory uniform rule, claiming it restricted their personal choice.

The students warned of intensifying their agitation if the university failed to address their grievances. Initial talks between university officials and the protesters failed to break the deadlock. Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Sahu held discussions with a delegation of students and assured them that the hostel-related issues would be addressed on a permanent basis. He also said the university would review the uniform policy before placing the matter before the next Academic Council meeting for a final decision. Sahu said the uniform policy was introduced last year to promote safety, security and equality on campus. He also appealed to parents to share their views with the university before the Academic Council meeting. Following the vice chancellor’s assurance, the students withdrew their protest at about 4pm Tuesday.