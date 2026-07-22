Sundaragada: Vigilance officials Tuesday arrested a woman Revenue Inspector (RI) in Sundaragada district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from an applicant to issue a land demarcation report. The accused was identified as Anita Jena, Revenue Inspector of Kalosihira revenue circle under Kuanrmunda tehsil.

According to Vigilance officials, the complainant had applied for the demarcation report for ancestral land several months ago. Despite repeated requests, Jena allegedly delayed issuing the report without any valid reason and later demanded Rs 4,000 to process the application.

Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officials verified the allegation and laid a trap. Jena was caught allegedly accepting a bribe, and Rs 4,000 in tainted cash was recovered from her possession. Following the trap, Vigilance teams conducted simultaneous searches at three locations linked to Jena to investigate possible disproportionate assets. A case has been registered at the Raurkela Vigilance police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.