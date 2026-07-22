Anugola: At least 25 devotees were injured, seven of them critically, after an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus carrying pilgrims from Puri to Sundaragada overturned near Burkuna Square in Palalahada area of Anugola district on National Highway-149 in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 3am when the driver allegedly lost control of the bus while negotiating a curve, according to eyewitnesses. Local residents, assisted by Fire Services personnel, immediately launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured passengers to nearby hospitals. Police said the critically injured devotees were referred to hospitals in Kataka and Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment, while the remaining injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.