Daringbadi: Kandhamala’s famed turmeric is losing market appeal as farmers grapple with stagnant prices and a sharp decline in curcumin content, raising concerns over the crop’s long-term viability. Farmers said turmeric prices have not crossed Rs 135 per kg for nearly a decade. Although prices, which hovered between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per kg in recent weeks, have risen to around Rs 125 this week, growers said the increase remains insufficient to cover cultivation costs.

Known for its medicinal properties and high curcumin content, Kandhamala turmeric has long commanded a premium in the market. However, laboratory tests have revealed a steep decline in curcumin levels over the past three years. The content, which once stood at 3.8 per cent, fell to 2.5 per cent last year and has dropped further to 1.47 per cent this year, according to tests conducted on a 552-kg sample. Turmeric trader Manas Kumar Sahu said he got the samples tested after traders from across the country raised concerns over the declining curcumin content.

The findings confirmed the deterioration in quality, weakening demand for Kandhamala turmeric. Farmers and traders have urged the state government to involve the district horticulture department and agricultural scientists to identify the reasons behind the decline.

They have sought quality planting material, improved cultivation practices and scientific guidance to restore curcumin levels and improve market value. Kandhamala turmeric, cultivated traditionally through organic farming without chemical fertilisers, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag April 1, 2019. Despite its reputation, the fall in curcumin content has emerged as a major concern.