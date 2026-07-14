Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance department arrested a government engineer Tuesday, a day after it unearthed two buildings, nine land parcels, jewellery and cash disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said.

During raids Monday, the anti-graft department found two multi-storeyed buildings, including an 8,000 sq ft one with 23 rooms, nine high-value plots, bank deposits of Rs 46.09 lakh, Rs 1.16 lakh in cash, 325.562 grams of gold, 1.121 kg of silver, and two four-wheelers owned by Sanjay Kumar Kispatta, the executive engineer of Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd.

Also Read : Odisha Vigilance searches seven locations linked to executive engineer in DA probe

Since he could not explain the source of funds behind the assets, he was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, a vigilance department officer said.

“He will be presented in a special court in Jayapur,” the officer added.

PTI