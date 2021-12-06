Kozhikode: Defending champions Manipur will lock horns with Odisha in the second semifinal of the Senior Women’s National Football Championships here Tuesday. Manipur, the 20-time national champions, defeated Assam 2-0 in the first quarterfinal Sunday. Kiranbala Chanu (ninth minute) and Babysana Devi (65th) scored for the Manipur side to take them to the last four stage of the tournament.

Odisha, on the other hand, ended Tamil Nadu’s fairy-tale run in another quarterfinal and defeated the girls from the south 2-0. The goals for Odisha were scored by Karishma Oram (27th) and Satyabati Khadia (37th).

Tamil Nadu were the heavyweights coming into the quarterfinal match with the likes of Sandhiya Ranganathan and Pandiselvi in their ranks. However, the Odisha eves put up a brilliant team display to take the honours.

Manipur on the other hand, so far had have a brilliant run in the tournament. They were in Group A with Daman & Diu, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya. They won all three of their Group matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding none in the process.

Odisha also played some beautiful football to secure the semifinal berth. Facing the likes of Haryana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha eves managed to score 18 goals in Group F, while conceding only one.

Mizoram face Railways in the other semifinals, here Tuesday.