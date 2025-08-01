Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday further extended the ‘Mukhyamantri Adibandha Tiyari Yojana (MATY)-3.0’ for another five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

A proposal in this regard was placed by the Water Resources Department, which said that the scheme aims to provide assured irrigation facilities to farmers in areas where they traditionally depend on temporary cross-bunds across streams.

Briefing reporters, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that under the scheme, there are plans to construct 3,313 new check dams and improve 3,529 existing check dams, creating 57,525 hectares of additional irrigation potential and restoring 41,713 hectares of existing irrigation capacity.

Apart from irrigation, Ahuja said the check dams will also provide drinking water facilities to villages during the post-monsoon period, aid in groundwater recharge, and enhance kharif irrigation in water-stressed blocks.

The estimated outlay for the scheme is Rs 2,738.00 crore, he said, adding that the scheme is expected to benefit farmers and improve the state’s agricultural productivity.

The cabinet also approved other proposals of law, finance, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) departments.

PTI