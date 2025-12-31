Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday extended till March the enforcement of the “No PUCC, No Fuel” mandate, giving vehicle owners more time to obtain a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate.

Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the decision was taken in view of public convenience and the difficulties faced by motorists in securing PUCCs within the earlier February 1 deadline.

The policy bars petrol pumps from supplying fuel to vehicles without a valid certificate. The State Transport Authority said the extension was approved to avoid inconvenience to the public and ensure smoother implementation across the state.

