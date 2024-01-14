Bhubaneswar: Several farmers from Kantia village in Odisha’s Khurda district protested throughout the chilly winter night Saturday alleging deduction during the paddy procurement at mandi, a source said.

One of the protesting farmer alleged that millers and society secretaries deduct 4-5 kilograms of paddy per quintal. The irate farmers vowed not to sell their produce until the unjust system was abolished. They appealed to the government for an immediate ban on such practices.

“We toil day and night, yet they profit from our hard work,” a local farmer said.

Afterwards, the agitating farmers were supported by Krushak Sanghathan and Odisha Youth Students’ Association.

President of Odisha Youth Students’ Association MD Munawar Ali warned, “What kind of people cash in on poor farmers’ hard work? The government must act, or we’ll intensify our agitation.”

Comments from administrative officials could not be obtained in this regard.

PNN