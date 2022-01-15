Bhubaneswar: The club has announced Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach after the club parted ways with Kiko Ramirez last night. Kino will be taking over the duties of the Head Coach from the next game against NorthEast United FC.

PFB a statement on behalf of the club:

“Odisha FC would like to confirm the appointment of Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach.

Kino, who has a UEFA Pro License, has a lot of experience in developing players and is a former coach at Valencia CF’s youth teams. He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul. He also coached Levante UD in the first division of women’s football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him and supporting him in every way possible.”