Bhubaneswar: Hosts Odisha FC defeated Bengaluru FC 4-1 in the Indian Super League at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

Diego Mauricio led the charge for the Juggernauts with two goals, while Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall added to the scoreline for the hosts.

Substitute Sunil Chhetri scored Bengaluru’s lone goal in the second half, with Edgar Mendez contributing another late in the match.

