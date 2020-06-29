Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC hired Monday the services of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 26-year-old Ravi Kumar has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club Odisha FC. After playing for Indian Arrows and Sporting Clube de Goa, Ravi was selected for Delhi Dynamos in the second season of the ISL.

Ravi has also played in the league for NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively. The Uttar Pradesh-born goalkeeper had represented I-League side Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career.

Welcoming him, Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma said, “I am happy to have Ravi join our squad. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and can give good competition to Arsh and Kamaljit.”

Ravi also expressed his delight at the new development. “I am excited to be joining Odisha FC and I hope I can help the club compete for titles and trophies and hopefully play in AFC Cup very soon. I am looking forward to joining Ama Team and delivering results for them,” stated Ravi.

