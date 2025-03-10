Bengaluru: Odisha FC’s hopes of securing a play-off spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) hinge on the outcome of Mumbai City FC’s clash against Bengaluru FC here Tuesday.

Currently sixth in the standings with 33 points, Odisha FC could be pushed out of the top six if Mumbai City FC, also on 33 points but with an inferior goal difference, manages at least a draw. A point for the Islanders would see them surpass Odisha FC and claim the final play-off spot.

Mumbai City, however, have struggled in recent outings, failing to win any of their last four matches, with two draws and two losses. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have already secured a play-off berth and sit fourth in the table with 38 points from 23 games.

Historically, Mumbai City have had the upper hand against Bengaluru, winning nine of their 17 meetings. The Blues, however, will be eager to overcome their poor recent record against the Islanders, having lost three of their last four encounters without scoring in three consecutive matches.

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who recently reversed his international retirement to help India qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, has been in fine form. The veteran forward has converted four penalties this season, and if he finds the net against Mumbai City, he will become the first player to score 10 ISL goals against them.

Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza acknowledged Mumbai City’s urgency, saying, “Mumbai City FC will play this match like a final. It’s difficult to play against teams in this situation, but we want to win this game.”

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky also recognized Bengaluru’s strength. “Bengaluru FC are a good side. They have quality in them, and there is a reason why they are in the play-offs,” he said.

As Odisha FC await the result, their fate is no longer in their hands. A Mumbai City draw or win will end Odisha’s play-off journey, while a loss for the Islanders will see Odisha FC secure their spot in the top six.

