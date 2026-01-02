Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna: A Forest Department official was arrested in Odisha Friday for allegedly misappropriating government funds, an officer said.

The arrested official allegedly misappropriated over Rs 55 lakh by preparing false muster rolls and vouchers for soil and moisture conservation works at plantation sites in Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district during 2024-25, he said.

The official was arrested by the Vigilance Department, he added.

In another case, the former principal and the president of a college were arrested in Jajpur district for allegedly swindling government funds to the tune of Rs 32.07 lakh.

Both of them were associated with the Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya, the officer said.

PTI