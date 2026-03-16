Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that reportedly claimed 10 lives and injured several others.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the formation of the panel to determine the cause of the fire and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh will head the committee. Other members are Fire Services IG Umashankar Dash, Chief Electrical Inspector and Engineer-in-Chief Barada Prasanna Dash, Engineer-in-Chief of the Urban Public Health Department Birinchi Narayan Pradhan, Chief Engineer (Buildings) Priyabrata Samantaray, and Director of Medical Education and Training Prof. (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The committee has been asked to visit the hospital, assess the situation and conduct an inquiry into the incident. It has been directed to submit its report to the Chief Secretary by Monday evening.

The state government said the probe will identify the reasons behind the fire and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.