Koraput: At least four persons were killed as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in Odisha’s Koraput district Friday, police said.

The accident took place on NH-26 near Jabaknadi village under Jeypore Sadar police limits.

The accident is suspected to have been caused by dense fog, said Iswar Tandi, Inspector In Charge of Jeypore Sadar police station.

Police sources said that the four persons, all daily labourers, were going to harvest paddy from Baipariguda village to Jeypore when the truck hit their motorcycle from behind.

Also Read: Four arrested for ‘killing’ ex-sarpanch in Odisha’s Bhadrak

PTI