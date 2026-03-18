Bhubaneswar: The Paralympic Committee of India, in collaboration with the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, and the Para Sports Association of Odisha, announced the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2026 will be held at the Kalinga Stadium here from March 18 to 21. This prestigious championship reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to promoting a strong and inclusive sports culture. The grand opening ceremony will commence March 18 at 4:00 PM at the Kalinga Stadium.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj will inaugurate the championship. Mr Satyanarayana, Chairman, Para Athletics, PCI, stated that the championship will witness participation from approximately 1,460 para-athletes representing 28 states in a total of 145 medal events, along with teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). The Events will be conducted in both morning and evening sessions. The competition will be held from March 19 to 21, with morning sessions scheduled from 9 am to 11 am and evening sessions from 4 pm to 8 pm. A strong contingent of 40 athletes from the host state of Odisha will be participating in the Championship, which is led by Ms Suchitra Parida, National record holder in the F55 Javelin throw event. Haryana is the largest contingent in this championship. They are the defending champions of the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The event will feature several distinguished Paralympic medallists, Arjuna Awardees, Asian Games medallists, and World Championship medallists, including Mariyappan Thangavelu (Gold – Rio 2016, Silver – Tokyo 2020, Bronze – Paris 2024), Sumit Antil (F64) (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024), Navdeep Singh (F41)(Gold Medallist – Paris 2024 Paralympic Games), Praveen Kumar (T64) (Silver – Tokyo 2020, Gold – Paris 2024), Preethi Pal, Praveen Kumar, Shailesh Kumar, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Rohit Kumar, Devendra Singh Gurjar, Poonam, Lakshmi, Jayanti Behera(Asian Para Games Medallist), Yogesh Kathuniya, Dharambir(Gold Medallist), and Pranav Soorma and others. The Government of Odisha has extended maximum logistical and financial support in organising the championship. The championship will serve as a platform for elite performers, emerging talents, and promising young athletes, celebrating determination, perseverance, and sporting excellence. It will also play a crucial role in selecting probable’s for the upcoming Asian Para Games (Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, October 18–24, 2026 and various international Competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that this Championship is focused on identifying and nurturing rural talents and promoting para sports in the country, preparing them for top podium finishes at national and international competitions.

National Coaching camps will be conducted for focused training and development of the athletes who are probable’s for qualifying for the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Para sports in India have witnessed remarkable growth— from a single medal at the London 2012 Paralympics to an impressive haul of 29 medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. “Para sports are growing at an unprecedented pace, and our athletes are determined to strengthen India’s global standing,” he said. He credited this progress to the continued support of the Government of India and the Sports Authority of India. The long-term vision includes preparing athletes for the LA 2028 Paralympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, ensuring sustained excellence on the global stage. The press conference was attended by B K Swain, OAS, Additional Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha; Kamala Kanta Ratha, President, Para Sports Association of Odisha; Satyanarayana, Chairman of Para Athletics, PCI; Jayanti Behera, Para Asian Games medalist; and Markanda Reddy, Paralympian.