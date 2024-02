New Delhi: Odisha has been allocated funds to the tune of Rs10,536 crore for Railways in the interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 announced Thursday.

While addressing a press conference, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about the allocation for Odisha.

Vaishnaw said that for the last three years, Odisha has been getting Rs 10,000 crore on average per year for Railways.

He also said that 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks has been achieved in Odisha.

PNN