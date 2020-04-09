Bhubaneswar: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha government has made it mandatory to use masks while venturing outside.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department had recently issued a notification asking people to cover their faces and noses with masks, handkerchiefs or cloths with at least two layers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, faces of children below two years should not be covered. The district and municipal authorities have been directed to ensure that the order is strictly implemented.

“The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth with at least two layers can also be used for the purpose,” R & D Management department said.

The department has also been directed to strictly ensure that there is no overcrowding. Single-use masks should be properly disposed off after use and cloths used for the purpose should be cleaned with disinfectants after every use. Masks used by one person must not be used by another.

