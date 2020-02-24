Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government dismissed Monday six officials from service and discontinued their pensions after they were convicted in different corruption cases.

The State Government also directed two other tainted officials to take compulsory retirement as their services were no more required for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued such a direction as part of the Odisha government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards corruption, an official statement issued by the CMO said.

With the dismissal of the six Monday, the Odisha government has so far since August 2019 removed 74 officials from the service on charges of corruption. This apart, 15 other officials have been served with compulsory retirement notices.

The officials dismissed from service Monday include Sudhir Kumar Brajendra Narayan, former chief engineer and managing director of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) and Arun Charan Parida, senior project manager of the same company.

Two former assistant engineers of the Rural Development Department – Pramod Behera and Brajasundar Pattnaik – were also among those sacked. The other two dismissed officers were Khageswar Swain, former executive engineer, Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Bibekananda Mohanty, ex-superintending engineer, Roads and Building Division of Sambalpur.

The government also issued compulsory retirement orders to two revenue inspectors – Iswari Prasad Purohit and Arun Kumar Purohit.

PNN