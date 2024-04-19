Kendrapara: The Odisha government suspended Kendrapara District Excise Superintendent, Debi Prasad Mishra, Friday for dereliction of duty.

Acting on the inquiry report of the Joint Commissioner of the Excise Department, the state government placed Kendrapara Excise Superintendent under suspension for negligence in his duty.

Additionally, the district Collector of Kendrapara had also submitted an inquiry report to the state government against the Excise Superintendent, Excise Commissioner Narasingh Bhol said.

Joint Commissioner of the Excise Department, Ramchandra Mishra, conducted an inquiry into the allegations made against the District Excise Superintendent and other staff in a bribery case.

Ashish Mishra said his father, who had obtained licenses for two IMFL shops, wanted to transfer them into his name and accordingly submitted all the relevant documents.

The Excise Superintendent, Mishra, allegedly had demanded a bribe to transfer the license into his name.

UNI