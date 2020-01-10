Bhubaneswar: As part of efforts to reform and streamline the administration, Odisha Government has decided to set up ‘Promotion Adalats’ to ensure that its employees get promotions in time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Additional Chief Secretaries of various departments to hold ‘Promotion Adalats’ in last week of January to resolve cases that are eligible and due but not done, an official statement said Friday. Employees who have been deprived of due promotion can approach it for expediting their cases.

The move has come after the Odisha government launched a special drive on promotions taken up during the last fortnight of December.

“Seeing the success of the special drive, the Chief Minister has also directed departments to hold such promotion exercise every December,” sources said.

In case someone is eligible and due but not promoted, then responsibility will be fixed on the higher authority for the lapses.

By this two-stage process, the government has streamlined and fixed time frame and responsibility in promotion process of government employees,” a statement from Chief Minister’s Office said.

“This brings transparency, timeliness, leading to transformation in the entire promotion process. Corruption, whims and fancies of senior officials will be a thing of past with this initiative,” the statement added.

It is expected that this transparent time-bound promotions will an incentive to hard work and will inspire government employees to put their best, leading to better public service delivery which is the hallmark of 5T (Team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) in governance, it further stated.

In order to boost the morale and efficiency of the employees, the chief minister had last month directed all department authorities to complete the process of promotion of the eligible employees by December 31 every year to ensure that they start the New Year with a new rank.

Following the directive, 3,166 employees were promoted to higher rank with effect from January 1 this year, sources said. They added that those left out can now approach the ‘Promotion Adalat’.

