Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government waived Wednesday hostel fees of nine months for students studying in government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. This decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will benefit over 30,000 ITI students in the state. The hostel fees have been waived from the month of April up to December 2020.

As the students of government-run ITIs had not been staying in hostels during this period owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Naveen decided to waive the fees, a notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

Notably, the Odisha government had earlier declared COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘disaster’.

The ITI students were previously paying Rs 125 per month towards the hostel fees. Accordingly, each student of the ITIs across Odisha will get a benefit of Rs 1,125 for the said nine months.

