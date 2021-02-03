Kendrapara: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly looted lakhs of rupees by breaking open two automatic teller machines (ATMs) of the State Bank of India (SBI) late Tuesday night. Sources said the two ATM kiosks were located at Chhatrapur and Nialo Haat areas under Aul block in Kendrapara district. Bank officials said that more than Rs 30 lakh have been stolen by the miscreants. The exact figure is being ascertained, said an official.

Also read: Vigilance conducts raid over alleged plantation scam in Puri

On being informed, local police immediately reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

The miscreants used gas cutters to break open the ATM machines. They have damaged both the cash dispensers and destroyed the CCTV cameras in the kiosks wipe out any evidence, a police official said.

PNN