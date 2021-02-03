Astarang: A six-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anupama Mohapatra of Bhubaneswar Vigilance conducted raids over alleged plantation scam in two panchayats under Astarang block in Puri district Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, severe irregularities were alleged over Rainfed Area Development (RAD) programme and plantation drive carried out by Soil Conservation department in Puri district.

A local social activist Jitendra Kumar Swain had earlier lodged a complaint with the Vigilance in this regard. In his complaint, Swain had brought to the knowledge of the anti-corruption agency about huge scam in Jhadalinga and Nuagarh panchayats in the district.

Eight fake beneficiaries of Nuagarh panchayat have obtained cattle under the RAD programme. The beneficiaries are Bijay Mohanty, Dipti Kandi, Sarat Mohanty, Bairagi Mohanty, Dolly Das, Shantanu Mohanty, Raju Pradhan and Ashutosh Barik, the activist said.

Two officials of Puri soil conservation department Swayamprava Das and Biswajit Pradhan and two officials of the district horticulture department accompanied the Vigilance team.

Notably, the Vigilance team will submit its investigation report to Odisha Lokayukta on or before February 18.

PNN