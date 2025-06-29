Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday expressed grief over the death of three persons in a stampede near Lord Jagannath’s chariots in Puri.

Kambhampati in a post on X said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the unfortunate stampede at Saradhabali, Puri. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

“I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha to grant strength to those in mourning and bless the injured with a swift and complete recovery. May His divine grace bring solace and healing to all affected by this tragedy,” he said.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 4am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, they said.

PTI