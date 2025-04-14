Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Monday paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

“Hon’ble Governor, Shri @DrHariBabuK has paid his tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary. #AmbedkarJayanti2025,” the official Twitter handle of the governor said.

Cutting across party lines, leaders of the ruling BJP, opposition BJD and Congress assembled at the AG Square in the city and garlanded the statue of Ambedkar.

“Paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at AG Chowk, Bhubaneswar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Our government follows Dr Ambedkar’s ideology of equality,” the CM said.

Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said: “Humble tribute to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr #BRAmbedkar on his birth anniversary. The visionary leader and scholar was a champion of social justice through-out his life which continues to guide the nation. He will be remembered for his life-long efforts to uplift the underprivileged and marginalized.”

Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr #BRAmbedkar on his birth anniversary. The visionary leader and scholar was a champion of social justice through-out his life which continues to guide the nation. He will be remembered for his life-long… pic.twitter.com/q0OMobW3Zn — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2025

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and other party leaders also garlanded Ambedkar’s statue and held a memorial meeting at the Congress Bhawan.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He was India’s first law minister. He died in 1956.

PTI