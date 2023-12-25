Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary.

Das paid floral tributes to Vajpayee in Raj Bhavan here and remembered his indelible contribution to modern India.

In a post on X, the governor said Vajpayee will be remembered for his powerful speeches, revolution in the telecom sector, formation of three states including Jharkhand, nuclear testing, Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and many other people-centric schemes.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna recipient #AtalBihariVajpayee on his birth anniversary. He was a great poet, orator and statesman. His significant role in nation-building and patriotism will continue to inspire the generations to come,” said the chief minister on X.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister and described him as a mass leader connected to the people and the land.

“Atal ji left an indelible mark on Indian politics with his ideals, values and principles. He started a new era of Sarva Shiksha, development, good governance and welfare of the poor in India. His life dedicated to the nation and his devotion to duty is a source of eternal inspiration for all of us”, Pradhan said.

PTI