Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Thursday congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic medal for the nation after 41 years.

He took to his Twitter handle to praise the men in blue. “They have made the entire nation proud & this historic win is going to inspire generations to come,” read the tweet.

Notably, Indian men’s hockey team claimed Olympic medal defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze.

PNN