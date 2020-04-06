Bhubaneswar: Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal donated Rs 13.20 lakh to Prime Minsiter Care Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Rs 21 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ganeshi Lal urged the people to help wherever possible by contributing to both the PM-CARES Fund and CM’s Relief Fund. He also announced that he will contribute 30 per cent of his salary from March, 2020 to February, 2021 to fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

There has been a sudden spurt in the number of positive COVID-19 case in Odisha. So the governor has asked people to contribute to the Odisha CM’s Relief Fund. He has pointed out that the donations will not only help in the fight against coronavirus but also support the poor who are suffering a lot due to the lockdown.

People from all strata of life including politicians, industrialists, film personalities, sportspersons and social outfits have all been contributing to the PM CARES Fund and CM’s Relief Fund.

PNN