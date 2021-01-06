Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday allowed consumption of liquor at ON shops. The state Excise department has issued an order in this regard.

“The government after careful consideration in exercise of powers conferred under Section-93 of the Odisha Excise Act-2008 allows consumption of liquor in the Restaurant ‘ON’/ Hotel ‘ON’/ Beer Parlour ‘ON’ and Club ‘ON’ outside the containment zone with immediate effect,” read the order.

The opening hours of such shops will be as per their licence condition. The shop owners are asked to follow guidelines and SOP issued to prevent spread of Covid-19. Local police and excise officials were asked to remain watchful. The district Collectors are authorised to close the shops in case of violation of above provisions by the licensees, the order said.

The government, June 30 last year, had allowed counter sale of liquor at ON and OFF shops.