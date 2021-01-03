Bhubaneswar: The students appearing in Class X examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will need to answer question papers capped at 80 marks for each paper, the state government announced Sunday.

Informing the reporters about the examination pattern, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the students will need to appear examination for 50 marks of OMR objective questions while 30 marks will be for subjective questions.

However, the evaluation will be done for 100 marks. As per the decision, evaluation of the rest 20 marks will be carried out on the percentage secured by the candidate from the given 80 marks.

Notably, the announcement pertaining to marks came a day after the state government announced reopening of schools and dates of examinations.

State government Saturday announced January 2 as the reopening date of schools for Class X students and January 8 for Class XII students and issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same.

The School and Mass Education Department in its circular mentioned that courses of the class 10 students will be completed by April 26 while that of Plus II students will be completed by April 28. Similarly, Class X examinations will begin from May 3 and continue till May 15 and Plus II examinations will begin from May 15 and continue till June 11.

PNN