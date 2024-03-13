Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced that the remuneration of junior teachers will be hiked from Rs13,800 to Rs20,000 per month, an official at the CMO said.

This will benefit as many as 12,784 teachers who have worked for more than three years in primary and upper primary schools.

The hike will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023.

The government decided to increase the remuneration after considering the demands made by the junior teachers in the state, the official said.

An additional annual expenditure of Rs95 crore will be borne by the government for the hike, he said.

