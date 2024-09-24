Bhubaneswar: The 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved 31 projects worth Rs 4,954.26 crore, Tuesday.

Addressing media after the meeting, Ahuja said the projects are expected to create around 24,162 jobs, contributing to the region’s overall economic development.

Polimiroir India Private Limited’s proposal for manufacturing industrial steel rollers of capacity 3,000 units per annum in Khurda got the SLSWCA nod. With an investment of Rs 128 crore, the unit will generate 200 jobs.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Danieli India Limited for establishing facility in Khurda to manufacture mechanical and electrical capital goods. With an investment of Rs 190 crore, the plant is expected to create 380 jobs.

Similarly, Parth Electricals and Engineering Private Limited’s proposal for an electrical equipment manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 51 crore also got a go ahead. The unit is expected to provide 145 jobs.

The SLSWCA granted approval to Bisleri International Private Limited’s proposal to set up a beverage manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 95 crore, creating 426 jobs.

Jay Bharat Spices Private Limited’s proposal for a corn starch manufacturing unit in Cuttack also received nod. With an investment of Rs 50 crore, the unit will generate 200 jobs.

“GAK Rice Private Limited is investing Rs 70.15 crore in a modern integrated rice mill in Jagatsinghpur with a capacity of 1,44,000 TPA, providing 95 jobs,” Ahuja said.

This apart, Shalimar Glass Works Private Limited will develop a packaging container glass manufacturing unit in Khurda with an annual capacity of 1,09,500 MT. The company will invest Rs 475.54 crore for the project which is expected to create 450 jobs.

FM Denim and Twills Private Limited’s proposal to establish a denim textile and garments manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 130 crore got the approval. The unit will generate 4,500 jobs.

“Tripathaga Textiles will set up a readymade garment manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 53 crore. The unit will provide jobs to 1,500 individuals,” the Chief Secretary said.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will invest Rs 200 crore in a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Bargarh, creating 30 jobs.

Similarly, Reliance Bio Energy Limited will set up two plants—one in Sonepur and another in Sambalpur—each with an investment of Rs 121.21 crore, providing 138 jobs.

Surya International Enterprise Private Limited is investing Rs 80 crore in manufacturing solar modules and related products. This is expected to create 769 jobs.

