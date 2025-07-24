Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday approved 23 industrial proposals which, if grounded, will bring a total investment of Rs 4,982 crore.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has approved these proposals, which would create employment for nearly 12,000 people in 12 districts of the state, according to a statement issued by the government.

The state has approved the proposal of Vidya Minerals Pvt Ltd to set up an integrated steel plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 620 crore. Similarly, Jatia Steel Ltd has proposed to establish a steel structure unit in Jajpur at a cost of Rs 451.90 crore, it said.

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd has proposed to establish a solar cell and PV module manufacturing unit at Gopalpur with an investment of Rs 950 crore, which was also approved by the government.

Further, the SLSWCA has approved Rs 350 crore investment proposal of KPR Mill Ltd, Rs 320 crore proposal of Hindustan Aqua Pvt Ltd and Rs 300 crore project of BonV Technology Pvt Ltd.

“The projects approved in this SLSWCA meeting reflect the state’s focus on jobs, value addition, and regional growth. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is steadily moving towards a prosperous, future-ready economy, in line with the vision of ‘Samruddha’ (prosperous) Odisha vision 2036,” the statement added.

PTI