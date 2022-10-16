Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday approved nine different proposals of various departments including pipe water projects in four districts.

The proposals of the departments of Skill Development and Technical Education, General Administration and Public Grievance, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Briefing reporters, chief secretary SC Mohapatra said the cabinet approved the tenders for construction of major piped water supply projects in four districts.

These included rural pipe water supply projects tendered around Rs 395.43 crore for Ranpur and Odagaon blocks of Nayagarh district, Ambabhona, Bhatil and Sohela blocks of Bargarh district, Tangi, Bhubaneswar, Balipatana and Balianata blocks of Khurda district and for Thuamul Rampur and Kokara blocks of Kalahandi district.

Mohapatra said the cabinet also approved waiver of rent of SDC (skill development centers) and SDECs for the period from March, 2020 to October 2020 due to COVID-19; Rules for Odisha Group-B, C, and D Posts (Repeal and Special Provisions)-2022.

The cabinet also approved the amendment of Odisha Heads of Dept of Recruitment and conditions of service of Junior Assts, ASOs, SOs Rules-2019; Combined Technical Service recruitment examination rules; and, Combined post-graduate level recruitment examination for specialist posts service Rules-2022.

